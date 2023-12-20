Home

Dunki Loses Advance Booking Battle to Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Not Even Close to Pathaan And Jawan – Check Detailed Analysis

Salaar: CeaseFire has one more day to enjoy the advance booking but it is already far ahead of Dunki which is releasing on Thursday.

Salaar beats Dunki in advance ticket sales at Box Office

Salaar beats Dunki: Dunki is the next big release of the year. Hitting the screens on Thursday, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer is looking at winning the audience’s hearts with its light-hearted story and the goodwill of Rajkumar Hirani, the director of successful films like the Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots and PK. The film has collected in the range of Rs 11.65 crore gross from its advance booking after selling 4.1 lakh tickets for its first day. This is way less than the advance business of Salaar: CeaseFire which is releasing on Friday and has got one more day of fetching numbers from its advance booking.

The Prabhas starrer is just another mass action entertainer directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Salaar Part I seems to be seizing this Box Office battle with a whopping Rs 20.74 crore gross business from 9.6 lakh advance ticket sales. The film has one more day to perform after which the spot bookings will add up to take the opening day Box Office number to a whopping figure.

Dunki Trails Behind Pathaan & Jawan in Advanced Booking

It is interesting to note that Dunki has captured the audience in the northern market while Salaar is showcasing a frenzy all across the country with full domination in the Southern market. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Salaar: CeaseFire has gained maximum business from the Telugu market where it has sold 7.2 lakh tickets, earning Rs 16.11 crore gross. The Malayalam industry is leading next with a Rs 1.3 crore gross with 93K tickets. The Hindi version has sold the third-highest amount of tickets with 79K in 2D and 137 in IMAX 2D.

Pathaan, SRK’s first big blockbuster this year, collected Rs 31.01 crore gross from advance ticket sales while Jawan, his second successful film, collected Rs 40.75 crore gross from the booking alone. Dunki, the third in a row, is not even close to reaching either Pathaan or Jawan in its pre-ticket sales.

If Salaar receives positive critic reviews, followed by good word-of-mouth, then it will easily overpower Dunki in the longer run, estimating more business than the SRK film despite losing domination in the North. What else? The first extended weekend is going to be extremely crucial for both films to give an initial idea of their pace at the ticket window. What are your expectations with their first-weekend run? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar and Dunki!

