Dunki Movie Review: Love Letter to Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans… With Love, Rajkumar Hirani

Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani brings back Shah Rukh Khan, the ultimate romantic hero on screen. Dunki makes SRK and Taapsee Pannu's unlikely chemistry looks more than beautiful.

Dunki Movie Review: Dunki is the warmth you need in the winters of the north. There, a simple film summed up in the simplest way possible. But, when you have Shah Rukh Khan leading a film from the front, you will always have more things to say. Keep reading to know more then.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the story of an ex-army officer – Hardy Dhillon, who decides to help his four friends from a village in Punjab to reach London. Now, each one of them has their interesting reasons for leaving the country. However, all of them think that London will give meaning to their lives. For Taapsee Pannu‘s loud and real Mannu, it’s an anti-patriarchal move where she wants to be the ‘son‘ of the family by winning the ancestral home back. For Vicky Kaushal‘s Sukhi, it’s the only way to help his lost lover Jassi who’s stuck in a dangerous marriage. But, for Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy, it’s about the time that he gets to share with these people, especially with Manu, whom he has hopelessly and beautifully fallen in love with. Will they reach London and will their dreams ever become reality? Is London even worth their dreams?

Dunki is a wholesome ride of emotions where love never takes a backseat. It has Hirani written all over it. Dunki is smooth and touches the right chord at the right time. It is a love story and it grows on you, one scene at a time. It is a story of friendship and bonding, passion and patriotism but none of these emotions come out loud, and that’s probably the beauty of a Rajkumar Hirani film. In Dunki, you explore a love story that spans through ages and beyond borders. Honestly, a part of it reminds you of Veer Zara, because, well, Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Des rangeela‘ fervour, the sarso ke khet, a secluded Punjabi village, and a slowly brewing love story. But, Hirani makes sure that while he’s bringing SRK, the romantic hero back on the screen, he’s never deviating from what he wants to ask – why do borders and visas only bar the poor?

The first half of the film is superbly entertaining. It is full of silly humour. You would laugh at a joke and wonder how could it tickle you in the first place. Hirani and his writing make Dunki a clean film with organic humour. You don’t realise what made you laugh so loud but you can’t resist cracking up. And in no time, you find other people in the theatre not just joining you but also clapping at these jokes. Dunki is also full of surprises. Who thought Shah Rukh and Taapsee would look so good together that you will find yourself rooting for them to be a couple? And who thought Vicky Kaushal would steal the show with such a short-screen presence? Only when you think this is where the story ends, you are treated to a totally smart climax. Dunki is like a cinematic version of the whiff of the breezy air that puts you to sleep in the warmest of weathers and at the same time, it is like the hot chocolate you crave in the coldest season with your head on your lover’s shoulder.

The film shows the Bollywood hero as a vulnerable, emotional man full of passion who’s in no hurry to prove his masculinity by exerting power over the woman. In fact, he falls in love with the woman only when she is leading from the front, taking a stand and fighting the world for him. He doesn’t stop her when she takes a difficult decision that will change their lives forever. His eyes might speak anger but he doesn’t let that furiousness get the better of him. He understands that the woman has a right over her life and even when he doesn’t agree with the decision, he will live with it. Out of respect for their love. Hirani wonderfully creates a non-toxic hero we needed so much after the animal-like portrayal of a lover on-screen.

In Dunki, it’s so normal to see empowered women that it almost shocks you to realise filmmakers are still conceiving the idea of equality and making it look trendy in their stories. Equality doesn’t scare anybody. It is neither questioned nor even treated as a special consideration. It just exists – in the way Hardy looks at and admires Manu’s decisions, and in the manner of establishing a mother wearing pants as nothing, but her choice of clothing. The beauty of Dunki is that the beauty continues.

While SRK goes back to confessing his love for his heroine in the most heartwarming way possible, Taapsee outshines herself. It’s a delight to see her moulding herself into the role of a woman who’s so in love and yet maintains her individuality. Vikram Kochhar as Buggu and Anil Grover as Balli look so effortless that you take away a part of their nonchalance with you while leaving the theatre. Vicky once again proves that it’s never about how much you are shown on the screen but how much of a performer you are. This is one man who is so secure with himself that even when you have SRK and him in the same frame, you can’t get your eyes off him. Boman Irani, playing Gulati, the English teacher, is the master of his game and always adds more to a scene.

Dunki is for the family, especially the Indian families who are so closely knitted, find happiness in the tiniest of achievements and always look for reasons to celebrate together. It does to you what cinema should do – tickle you hard, give you an experience of a lifetime, take you back to your happy memories and at the same time, leave you with something to think about. Dunki is joyous and has a big heart.

Stars: 4

