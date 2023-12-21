Home

Dunki Movie Twitter Review:: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the eagerly anticipated movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has finally opened in theatres, much to the delight of fans. SRKians have flocked the theatres to catch the first day first shows - Check reactions!

Dunki Twitter Review: At last, Dunki Day has arrived! On Thursday, December 21, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s eagerly awaited comedic drama hit theaters worldwide. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh is aiming for his third big hit of the year with Dunki. The superstar made a solid comeback in 2023 with the action comedy Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, in January. The actor beat his own record in September when he teamed up with Atlee’s masala actioner Jawan, whose global total profits exceeded Rs 1100 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans broke a record this morning with the 5:55 AM show for Dunki, following the organization of the first 9 AM performance for Pathaan and the first 6 am show for Jawan at Mumbai’s renowned Gaiety Theatre. The fans used Dhols and crackers to celebrate the film’s premiere. Here are a few carefully chosen tweets from X that you should read before seeing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki,’ since the reviews from reviewers and viewers have begun to surface.

CHECK DUNKI FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW TWITTER REACTIONS:

Rajkumar Hirani does it again” The script is excellent, the acting is brilliant and the movie will remain among Hindi Cinema gems forever.Direction point of view I don’t think so that anybody could do better than Raj Kumar Hirani. #DunkiReview #Dunki #ShahRukhKhan

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cULxvu59TD — Samer Al Balushi (@samer71999) December 20, 2023

#DunkiReview -⭐⭐⭐⭐ .As I said before that I can’t even make one scene what R.Hirani does It’s a

phenomenal movie, best movie of #RajkumarHirani Till Now, I’m so emotional after watching this movie, it’s a 💯% better than for #Pathaan & #Jawan All Time Mega Blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/JE2nrzXR9X — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl02) December 21, 2023

#DunkiReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

From #NewZealand#RajKumarHirani‘s storytelling finesse, coupled with the dedication to historical accuracy, elevates #Dunki to a timeless masterpiece that cements its place among the finest films ever made.

Best film of #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiStorm #SRK pic.twitter.com/iQ0Ah9lFxS — Ayaz Ahmad (@DoctorranaAyaz1) December 20, 2023

A detailed #DunkiReview by a trusted user is now out on Letterbox & it is a masterpiece!! Best film of Hirani till date & one of the best performance of SRK in the leagues of CDI & Swades ! Hattrick loading for @iamsrk !! pic.twitter.com/WExHj7QlgV — (@_zalzala_) December 21, 2023

Standing ovation to #ShahRuhKhan for his exceptional performance @iamsrk you have done it again. The best performance of your career #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/EREIfUj6Mz — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ (@AsimRiazworld) December 21, 2023

The real stardom peaks right here. IN CINEMA HALL #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/b6J1CeKAAV — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) December 21, 2023

When both the actor and director strike gold, nothing can stop the film from becoming a blockbuster! #Dunki is receiving blockbuster responses from both critics and audiences alike.@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @RajkumarHirani @RHFilmsOfficial#DunkiReview #DunkiDay… pic.twitter.com/hg4Azj3CwF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 21, 2023

No other actor in indian cinema can pull crowd in the early morning the way #ShahRukhKhan does Its a celebration Dream for lottery star #Prabhas#DunkiReview #Dunki pic.twitter.com/4r7hnN6dcx — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ (@AsimRiazworld) December 21, 2023

#ShahRukhKhan and #RajKumarHirani combo has cooked a big time, Seeing such a tremendous response for the film #Dunki ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Can’t wait for my show, Expecting no less than destruction in the Box Office ❤️ #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/te3VRGX4gR — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) December 21, 2023

