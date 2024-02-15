Home

Dunki OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan – Taapsee Pannu’s Hit Film

The highly awaited film 'Dunki,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now streaming on Netflix. The news was shared via Netflix India's official Instagram account.

Dunki OTT Release

In an event of surprise, Shah Rukh Khan enthralled his fans by announcing his latest release ‘Dunki’ has started to stream on its OTT platform. The movie, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21, 2023, at the big screens. On Thursday, SRK released a video on YouTube where he announced that ‘Dunki’ is now streaming on Netflix. However, what took everyone by surprise was how adorably SRK confessed his love for K-pop band BTS.

What’s the video about?

The video commences with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into a visa office, seeking permission to visit 190 countries—from Australia to Zimbabwe—using a single visa. Despite being informed by the visa officer that such a visa doesn’t exist, Shah Rukh persists, emphasizing his global influence. He mentions anecdotes such as every third person in Britain being named Raj (after his character from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and how Europe supposedly gestured “palat” to the UK during Brexit. Additionally, a news bulletin on TV illustrates the Statue of Liberty extending her arms, reminiscent of SRK.

However, what caught netizens’ attention was when SRK said that it was he who taught the Koreans ‘how to give hearts’. “Love you BTS,” the actor says, depicting a cute finger heart sign.

Fans Reaction on SRK’s Add

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with love and appreciation. Though SRK’s visa in the ad gets rejected, his desi Army couldn’t be happier after watching the commercial. A fan took to the comment section and wrote, “SRK saying ‘love you BTS’. This is my Roman empire.” Another said, “The very legend of love and romance going love you BTS iconic. Shahrukh Khan sir.” A fan also wrote, “ABOUT TIME MY HUSBANDS MET MY FIRST LOVE.”

When and Where to Watch Dunki

The announcement of Dunki’s OTT release came as a surprise for all the fans. The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The movie focuses on the matter of illegal immigration that people opt for. The movie is based on the Donkey route people take to cross borders illegally and enter different countries.

