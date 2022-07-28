Dunki Photo Leaked: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer much anticipated Dunki is creating lot of buzz among fans and netizens. Another photo from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial got leaked featuring Shah Rukh and Taapsee. In the viral photo SRK and Taapsee are seen on the streets of London. While a confused Shah Rukh appeared to be down on one knee, Taapsee flaunted a big smile with one hand placed on her chest. Both of them carried big bags. In the previous leaked look from Dunki, Shah Rukh was snapped in a plaid shirt and black trousers in the picture. Sporting a kada (bracelet), he carried a rugged look with messy hair. It was clicked at Waterloo Bridge. SRKians however, are outraging on social media over the leaked photos. Netizens are urging people to delete the pictures and not to spoil the hard-work of SRK.Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Post on Ranbir Kapoor Getting Trolled For Shamshera: 'Kucch to Log Kahenge'

SRKians Unhappy With Leaked Pictures

A fan tweeted, “Stop leaking these pictures. Please. Its a request. Even Raju Hirani himself is frustrated. Be good fans and let’s not leak these stuffs. Let’s wait for the film to come out!” Another netizen wrote, “srkians khud hi leak pic share kr rahe hai #dunki ke set ki kisi or ko kya hi bole Plz delet this Raj Kumar hirani bhi is chiz ko leke bhut pareshan h” A fan also commented, “Don’t do this please it’s too early to on air these pictures.. this act may refuse the buzz and excitement of the film.. it’s humy request to you wait for the right time..” Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 'Bum-bastic' FIR And What Exactly is 'Hurting The Sentiments of Women', Complainant Speaks!

Check out the fan reactions:

Don’t do this please it’s too early to on air these pictures.. this act may refuse the buzz and excitement of the film.. it’s humy request to you wait for the right time..👍 — Muhammad Haseeb (@Muhamma73546075) July 28, 2022

Bhai pic leak mat karo bahut mehenat se Film banta hai hardwork karte Hai so jab release Hoga tab pata chal hee jayega so request to all pls don’t leaked any pic of King Khan DUNKI aur PATHAAN — Arnab SRKIAN Biswas (@ArnabBi77527645) July 28, 2022

Stop leaking these pictures. Please. Its a request. Even Raju Hirani himself is frustrated. Be good fans and let’s not leak these stuffs. Let’s wait for the film to come out! — Kaustav Chatterjee (@IMKC_01) July 28, 2022

Taapsee on working with Shah Rukh Khan, had told PTI, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it.” Produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will release on December 22, 2023.



For more updates on Dunki and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.