Shah Rukh Khan spreads his infectious energy in Dubai during 'Dunki' promotion. He danced to his 90s song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with same old energy - Watch viral video!

Dunki Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in Dubai, SRKians Say 'Same Old Energy' - WATCH

Dunki Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan is going all in to promote his new movie ‘Dunki’ at Dubai’s Global Village. Rajkumar Hiran’s directorial is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, 2023. The actor won hearts for his amazing dance performance at the film’s promotional event. He performed with his fans from throughout the world, on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya‘ and ‘Lutt Putt Gaya.’ Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as ever in a simple T-shirt with black jeans and a leather jacket. He took centre stage with his groovy moves in Dubai. In one of the viral videos, the actor donned a pair of sunglasses and swayed away his fans with the hook steps of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya.’ The upbeat 90s song featuring SRK and Malaika Arora was filmed on a moving train. His infectious energy took everyone by surprise. The King Khan’s fans wonder if the superstar is actually 58 years old.

Shah Rukh Khan Dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya – WATCH:

King Khan grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya is a forever favourite moment for all of us! ❤️🔥 #ShahRukhKhan at Sky 2.0 club in Dubai. #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #DunkiTakesOverDubai pic.twitter.com/Z8cInaDfWR — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s dancing video went viral on social media in no time. His fans showered immense love and admiration in the comment section. They dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “SRK grooved to #Chaiyya #Chaiyya in Dubai no one can dance like him at this age 🕺😎🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Fantastic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The third user wrote, “Please tell everyone to give a standing ovation for a few seconds with claps if you like Dunki at the end of the movie. If possible make that video & share it on all your social media platforms.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏(sic).”

Speaking about Dunki during the Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that, following the completion of Jawan, he felt he needed a project closer to his heart, thus the film. In his reflections on the year’s filmography, Shah Rukh Khan said that Pathaan gave special attention to the female audience and that he now hopes to end the year with a movie that he can relate to on a deeper level. He also said he hoped to instil a love of one’s family and nation in the audience.

The superstar went on to say that Dunki was a love story. SRK made various revelations about scenes in the movie that he hadn’t done before. In addition, he asserted that Rajkumar Hirani refrained from giving away too much in the teasers and trailers and maintained few surprises in this movie.

