Dunki Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Brings Early Christmas Cheer as Drones Light Up Dubai Sky – See Visuals!

Dunki Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan's fans witnessed the trailer and drone show on Burj Khalifa - See stunning visuals!

Dunki Promotions: With his third movie of the year, following Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to wreak havoc with Dunki. The King Khan is presently in Dubai, where he is promoting his comedy-drama.” The world’s tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa, hosted the official movie trailer on Tuesday. A multitude of drones light up the sky throughout the performance. Many fans flocked to witness the scene in SRK’s presence. Drones created patterns in the sky, including Shah Rukh Khan’s name, the title ‘Dunki,’ an aeroplane, and the actor’s famous open-arms pose. A number of the photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages posted several glimpses of the spectacular event in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a black T-shirt, matching jeans with a red jacket and black sunglasses. The superstar promoted the film in Dubai with style and even got a standing ovation from the censor board. The extravagant promotional event was also attended by Rajkumar Hirani, and writer, Abhijat Joshi.

See Mesmerising Visuals From Dunki’s Promotional Event in Dubai:

FIRST EVER DRONE SHOW IN THE HEART OF DUBAI – Downtown near Burj Khalifa 🔥 – Remember the name – Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki ! 21st December 2023! #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #DunkiAgainstAllOdds #2DaysToDunkiStorm pic.twitter.com/Md9N3iXzO4 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 19, 2023

King Khan’s pose in Drone show and live in a single frame – during the first ever drone show near Burj Khalifa in history 🔥❤️ #Dunki in cinemas from 21st December. #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiAdvanceBookings #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/eVcAm0wt3h — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 19, 2023

Talking about ‘Dunki‘, apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki‘ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer titled ‘Dunki: Drop 4‘ which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli–all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. ‘Dunki‘ is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

(With ANI inputs)

