Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Why He Didn’t Work With SRK Earlier: ‘It Took me 20 Years…’

Dunki director, Rajkumar Hirani revealed in an interview that he patiently waited for Shah Rukh Khan for 20 long years to collaborate for a film. Read down to know more.

Director and producer Rajkumar Hirani, whose recent film Dunki featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role was released in theatres on December 21, 2023. The filmmaker took his time to discuss the reasons and timing of his decision to collaborate with SRK. In an interview with News18, he also expressed his admiration for the actor’s charisma. During the conversation, Rajkumar Hirani explains his 20 years of patience for casting SRK in his movie. Read along to know what the director said.

Rajkumar Explains Why He Waited Patiently For 20 Years For SRK

Rajkumar reminisced, “During my time at film school, the biggest challenge for any aspiring filmmaker was figuring out how to make their first film. Would we be able to find a producer? Would any actors be willing to join the project? We used to gather in a common room to watch television together. I distinctly remember watching a series called Circus, and one particular scene with a captivating camera angle featuring an actor delivering a monologue. At that time, I didn’t know who he was, but I was impressed by his performance. I made a mental note that once I graduated from school, I would approach him to collaborate on a film.”

He further added, “It took me two years to complete my studies at the film institute, and by then, Shah Rukh Khan had already become a major star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years before finally getting the opportunity to work with him on a film.”

Rajkumar Hirani About Shah Rukh Khan

When discussing about Shah Rukh’s acting skills, he expressed, “I was captivated by his charisma. I used to wear an eye mask and earplugs while he was filming a scene. After he finished, my assistant would inform me, ‘Sir, the shot is over,’ and then I would open my eyes (laughs). On a serious note, he is a phenomenal actor and an even better individual.”

Dunki Casting Crew

The movie premiered in theaters on December 21 and received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. According to Sacnilk the film initially earned Rs 49.7 crore within two days of its release. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and other prominent Bollywood actors. The film is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki was released a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is currently contending with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire at the box office.

