Dunki Movie Release And Review Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Film Creates Warmth in Winter Hearts

Dunki Movie Release And Review Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Creates Warmth in Winter Hearts

Dunki Review Latest Updates: Following his action hits 'Pathan' and 'Jawan,' Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returns with Rajkumar Hirani's comedy film 'Dunki.' The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Dunki Movie Latest Updates: Without a doubt, 2023 has been Shah Rukh Khan’s year! After making a spectacular comeback with Pathaan in January and a huge hit in Jawan, fans are eagerly awaiting his third movie of the year, Dunki. A highly awaited movie of the year, Dunki has Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal parts. It also marks the return of Rajkumar Hirani after a five-year-long hiatus. Dunki’s release also heralds the beginning of the much-anticipated box office battle in the nation between the SRK picture and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, starring Prabhas. Industry tracker Sacnilk stated that Salaar‘s first day of business with pre-sales has hit Rs 18.54 crore, while the comedy-drama Dunki has already made Rs 11.46 crore from bookings made in advance.

