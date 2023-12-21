Home

Dunki Screening: Gauri Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Hrithik Roshan And Others Arrive For Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Screening – WATCH

On Wednesday, makers of Dunki hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai. The event was attended by the various celebs including Sunny Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and others.

Makers of Dunki hosted a special screening of the film on Wednesday.

It’s a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as his much-anticipated film, ‘Dunki,’ has finally hit theatres today (December 21, 2023). Before the release, the movie’s makers hosted a special screening for celebrities at Yash Raj Film (YRF) in Mumbai. The star-studded evening saw various Bollywood celebrities attending the event. However, what stole the show was SRK making a grand entry in his swanky luxury car, accompanied by his security personnel. His wife, Gauri Khan, also graced the occasion.

Several prominent figures from the industry, including Hrithik Roshan, actor Sunny Kaushal, director Sham Kaushal, and his wife Veena Kaushal, were spotted entering the venue. Alongside these familiar faces, the cast of ‘Dunki,’ including Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, also attended the screening in style. While the ‘Badla‘ actor arrived in an army green ensemble, Vicky dazzled in a white sweatshirt.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between King Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. The film’s teaser was released on SRK’s 58th birthday on November 2, as part of Dunki: Drop 1. Since the teaser’s release, the movie has generated massive buzz among fans. With SRK’s two massive hits this year, fans anticipate that ‘Dunki’ will also rake in substantial revenue at the box office.

About the film ‘Dunki’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie revolves around a group of friends striving to fly to England for better opportunities. Unable to qualify for the immigration exam, the group decides to take the ‘donkey flight’ route, attempting to illegally cross borders and reach a foreign country.

Now that the film has hit theatres, early reactions to the movie have started pouring in. SRK fans have already declared it a masterpiece. Besides SRK, the film features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani in key roles. Dunki also made good progress in the advance booking. As per reports by Sacnilk, the film has so far collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1, across India.

