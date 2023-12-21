Home

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Stops to Take a Selfie With His Disabled Fan on Wheel Chair in Dubai, Fans Say ‘Last of The Stars’ – Watch Viral Video

Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines with his heartwarming gesture with a specially disabled fan who was sitting on a wheel chair. Take a look at what SRK did next...

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to claim the biggest box office collection with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Amidst, much fanfare and anticipation for the film, a video of Bollywood’s superstar from Dubai promos has been making rounds on social media. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving the mall when he stopped for a handicapped fan on the way. What he does next is why, he is who he is! In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, greeted his fans as he walked down the stairs. He was escorted by his team and bodyguards when he noticed a disabled woman and stopped for a picture. The actor greeted the lady with utmost warmth and took a selfie with her. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans poured immense love on the viral video and well, why not!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heart-Winning Gesture For a Fan in Dubai – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans were quick to note Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming gesture in the video. An Instagram user commented, “So humble, Down to earth person and last superstar of Bollywood (sic).” The fan who clicked the selfie with the actor wrote, ” SRK truly embodies the fact that to be a real superstar you have to first value those who made and make you one- the fans and audience! With just one request made by the mom, he promptly halted and took a selfie with me! respect honoured! A true superstar (sic).” Another fan commented, “He proves now and again why he is LAST OF THE STARS! (heart emojis)(sic).” A section of fans also praised SRK’s gesture and wrote, “He is a true gentleman! I became his fan again after working with him! He was so nice, so polite, and helpful during the shoot! (heart emojis) (sic).”

Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a run time of 2 hours 41 minutes. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and other actors. The film lived up to the hype through multiple Dunki drops which included trailers and songs.

Dunki depicts the emotional journey of a group of friends who desire to relocate to another country. The plot follows the exciting journey of people who take an unusual path known as the Donkey Flight, demonstrating the hardships they meet along the way. This film is a partnership between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.