Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s Hilarious Conversation About Katrina Kaif, ‘Jaldi Shaadi Karli…’

Shah Rukh Khan shares the funny anecdotes of his genuine bond with Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal. The duo often refer to themselves as 'Nimbu Brothers.'

The Dunki movie is all set to hit the theatre on December 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Three days ahead of the movie, Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee for a heartwarming discussion about the film’s story and what went behind its making. Amongst many discussions, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about his relationship with Vicky Kaushal and how they became ‘Nimbu Brothers.’

Dunki Diaries With SRK, Taapsee And Rajkumar Hirani – WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan have developed a strong bond which was evident in Dunki diaries. While narrating, SRK said “Classrooms ke jo scenes hain… iske ander ek aisa scene hai jaha main nimbu brother ban chuka hu Vicky Kaushal ka. Log blood brothers bante ha, main nimbu brothers ban chuka hu. Bohut prem ho chuka hai (The classrooms scenes, there is a scene where I have become the lemon-brother of Vicky. People become blood brothers, but we became lemon brothers. ).” Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he was taken aback when Shah Rukh licked a piece of lemon before giving it to Vicky Kaushal, who then licked it too. The Bollywood actor then made a joke about how they still occasionally get together and share a lemon.

Expressing his love for his Dunki co-star Vicky, Shah Rukh recalled how they became lemon brothers instead of blood brothers. He remembered what the ‘URI‘ actor said to him, “I married Katrina Kaif too soon or else I would have married you.”

During one of the promotional events in Dubai, King Khan expressed his high regard for Vicky Kaushal and said, “Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well, and I got to learn from him, actually (sic).”

The Dunki diaries have further boosted the fan’s excitement for Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever collaboration. Are you excited to witness the magic in theatres on December 21, 2023?

