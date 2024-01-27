Home

Rajkumari Hirani's directorial Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and other prominent Bollywood actors is reportedly being screened for the United Kingdom government. The movie depicts illegal routes taken by immigrants to enter an international country.

Dunki: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama delves into the issue of illegal immigration and has received widespread acclaim and commercial success. Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the tremendous success of his latest film Dunki. Interestingly, there are speculations that Dunki may be presented to the UK government. Here’s what we know.

Dunki To Be Shown For U.K Government

As per a PTI report, a special showing of Dunki took place on December 28 with delegates from different countries such as the United States of America, the UK, France, South Korea, and Australia in attendance. The statement released at that time stated, “The film has brought attention to the issue of illegal immigrants who use the donkey route to go abroad, with its compelling story reaching a wide audience… In addition to its successful run in theaters, a special screening will be organized for the consulates of various nations on December 28th (sic).”

Based on another ANI report, the government of the United Kingdom intends to evaluate the comedy-drama Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The report indicates that the government deems the issue of illegal immigration as ‘pertinent’ at the current moment, especially because of the depiction of the dangerous Dunki route. With the movie receiving a favorable reception in the UK, officials are keen to view SRK’s last released film.

About Dunki Movie:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by him, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The movie features SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani, among others. It depicts the perilous journey of illegal immigration to European countries and the US. The film was released in the second week of December and received both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Tapsee Pannu Speaks Highly Of SRK In Dunki

It was in Dunki the first time Shah Rukh and Taapsee shared the screen together. In an interview with TOI, the actress discussed her experience of portraying a romantic relationship with Shah Rukh on screen. She mentioned, “When our eyes met and he gazed at me with those expressions, it immediately brought back memories of the classic romantic films he has starred in, which we have all adored (sic).”

She further added, “It felt like slipping into the memories of watching him in those beloved movies. Since most of our scenes were together, in the beginning when he looked at me with so much affection, it was difficult not to get lost in that moment (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.