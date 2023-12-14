Home

Dunki Star Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi, Bows Down to Sai Baba And Performs Aarti With Suhana Khan – Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited the famous Shirdi Sai Baba. A viral video from inside the temple premises shows SRK performing the Sai aarti with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan viral video: Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday paid a holy visit to the famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra. A video of the actor with his team and daughter Suhana Khan surfaced on the internet in which he is seen performing the aarti at the temple. SRK‘s visit to Shirdi comes two days after he paid a visit to the famous Vaishno Devi shrine. This was his third visit to the temple in Jammu and first before the release of Dunki.

The video further shows the actor bowing down in front of the giant statue of Sai Baba as the priests chant the mantras and hand them coconuts as offerings. He later calls Suhana ahead of the others and the two perform the Sai aarti together. SRK wears a basic white t-shirt and ties his long hair in a ponytail while Suhana wears a simple green salwar suit.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s viral video from Shirdi Sai Baba temple:

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra today. (Video: Shirdi Sai teample) pic.twitter.com/Ja13Z1itaS — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Shah Rukh visited Mecca followed by Vaishno Devi during the release of Pathaan which hit the screens in January this year. Before the release of Jawan in October, he paid his second visit to the goddess revered by the Hindus.

Meanwhile, Dunki, his third film this year, is hitting the screens as the big Christmas Day release. It’s directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is facing a Box Office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar: CeaseFire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, it’s an action drama set in the fictional city of Khansaar. Both films enjoy a huge buzz on social media and are expected to set the Box Office on fire this holiday season. However, it will still be interesting to see which one ends up winning this clash at the ticket window – in domestic and international markets.

