Dunki to NOT be postponed, Clash With Salaar Scheduled For Christmas

After a lot of speculations that Dunki is going to be postponed, there's a new report that suggests it is going to release as scheduled. This means Dunki vs Salaar clash at the Box Office is very much on.

Dunki vs Salaar ensues a new fan war - check reactions

Mumbai: The fans of Shah Rukh Khan woke up to disappointed reports of Dunki being postponed from its Christmas release. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22 as the big Christmas release. However, various reports claimed that the makers are planning on postponing the film due to a delay in the post-production work. The entire social media got abuzz on Friday morning to discuss the aversion of the clash with Salaar but it seems there was no truth to these reports.

Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in important roles, is ready to entertain the audience in December this year. The clash with Salaar is very much on and the audience will have to pick one for the first day, first show. The sources close to the production say that SRK is eager to repeat the same magic he did with Pathaan and Jawan earlier this year, and there is no way he’s going to ruin his fans’ excitement for Dunki.

Earlier, Dunki was scheduled as a solo Christmas release with Animal, Ganapath, Sam Bahadur and Leo releasing around it. However, in September this year, right when Salaar was originally scheduled to release, the makers of the film announced that they had postponed the film and marked December 22 as the new release date. This caused mayhem on social media and a new fan war ensued between Shah Rukh and Prabhas’ followers. Guess the fan war will continue to take place now!

Both Dunki and Salaar have got big takers at the ticket window. Both stars are considered the biggest crowd-pullers across the film industry. While Prabhas really needs to have this one as a blockbuster in his name after the failure of Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, SRK is enjoying a never-seen-before, fantastic form at the Box Office. If the clash goes on as per schedule, this is definitely going to be one of the biggest Box Office battles ever, and certainly the biggest of the year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on both Salaar Part I: Ceasefire and Dunki!

