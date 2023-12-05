Home

Dunki Trailer Reactions: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Cross Border Saga Receives Love, Fans Call ‘Another Blockbuster’

Dunki Trailer Reaction: After Dunki: Drop 4, Shah Rukh Khan fans took it to social media as they were overwhelmed with Shah Rukh Khan's role of Hardy. Here's what they have to say...

Dunki Trailer Shah Rukh Khan's Debut Collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani Receives Crazy Reactions, Fans Say 'Its Another Blockbuster'

Dunki Trailer Reactions: Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and is set to make a worldwide release on the occasion of Christmas i.e. on December 21, 2023. The film features Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy, Taapsee Pannu as Manu, Vicky Kaushal playing the character Sukhi, and Vikram Kochhar as Buggu, and other prominent Bollywood stars. Dunki Drop 4 (Trailer) was released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Here’s how netizens reacted after watching Dunki’s trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Express Joy Over Dunki’s Trailer Release

After Dunki: Drop 4 fans took it to social media as they were overwhelmed by the lead role of Hardy played by Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer. Fans went on to say, “Shah Rukh Khan sir is not simply acting, he is just living in his character and entertaining people.” Another user wrote, “The King Rare visuals of Shahrukh Khan fans running towards Cinema Hall after the release of Dunki!”

The King Rare visuals of Shahrukh Khan fans running towards Cinema Hall after the release of Dunki! #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/K8APLePUzi — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 5, 2023

Another SRK fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, “#DunkiDrop4⚡ #DunkiTrailer is on air! It’s an emotional ride! 3rd Blockbuster of #SRK yet to come! Get ready for a classic film that will secure a permanent place in your heart!❤️ #Dunki #SRK #ShahRukhKhan”

The third user wrote Dunki movie may be remembered for the coming years, the wrote, “After watching this #Dunki trailer I can definitely say that is is going to be a cinematic masterpiece and people gonna remember this movie for years!! 10/10 Trailer hai boys #DunkiDrop4”

after watching this #Dunki trailer I can definitely say that is is going to be cinematic masterpiece which people gonna remember this movie for years!!

10/10 Trailer hai boys #DunkiDrop4 pic.twitter.com/6FhlL7Krwn — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) December 5, 2023

A user mentioned Rajkumar Hirani has a message to say, he further commented, “Hirani hits hard with this. Many Indians make fun of other Indians for not knowing English. #Dunki will touch that issue. #DunkiDrop4 #DunkiTrailer”

Hirani hits hard with this. Many Indians make fun of other Indians for not knowing English. #Dunki will touch that issue. #DunkiDrop4 #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/cIAsgkphjX — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 5, 2023

A Shah Rukh Khan fan couldn’t be more excited to see the debut collaboration of SRK with Rajkumar Hirani, he penned, “The adventure journey by

@RajkumarHirani. Get ready to Dive into the #Dunki’s Depth of Story.”

Johns. On X mentioned, “#DunkiTrailer is a testament to #SRK ‘s incredible journey in 2023 a year filled with cinematic gems #Jawan #Pathan and now #Dunki he’s unstoppable!”

A SRK fan on social media mentioned Dunki will be a new film that would have everything in it. The fan wrote, “#Dunki is that breath of fresh air amidst all the action movies this year!! It has comedy, it has drama & a very important message all this with the presence of #ShahRukhKhan & direction of Rajkumar Hirani >>”

Standup comedian Vir Das, also mentioned a short note reading, “This looks so good and quintessentially Raju Hirani. Everything we all need to watch right now.”

This looks so good and quintessentially Raju Hirani. Everything we all need to watch right now. https://t.co/rE1ViY3zjQ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 5, 2023

What are your reactions to Dunki Drop 4: Trailer? Are You excited to watch SRK’s debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani? Watch this space to get more updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki!

