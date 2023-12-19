Home

Entertainment

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Battle: Shah Rukh Khan Slowly Takes Over Prabhas’ Action-Drama With Rs 7.54 Crore Gross For Opening Day – Check Detailed Report

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Battle: Shah Rukh Khan Slowly Takes Over Prabhas’ Action-Drama With Rs 7.54 Crore Gross For Opening Day – Check Detailed Report

Dunki and Salaar are in a head-to-head fight at the Box Office with their advance booking business. After two and a half day since the bookings opened, here's where the Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' films stand at.

Dunki vs Salaar advance booking update

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Sales Update: Dunki and Salaar are in an extensive battle over the screen count, the occupancy and the number of tickets sold at the Box Office. Both films have created a good buzz around their advance booking and the audience’s excitement is visible in the numbers. As per the latest update on their business, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has gone ahead of Salaar: CeaseFire with a slight margin in gross collection from the advance business.

Trending Now

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has sold 2.57 lakh tickets in India for its Hindi 2D version (there is no other version) as of 10 am on December 19. The Prabhas starrer is a little behind with 2.5 lakh tickets sold by 10 am on Tuesday. Dunki has collected Rs 7.54 crore gross so far while Salaar is at Rs 6.07 crore gross. These numbers are quite volatile and can change at any hour. Both films are enjoying a neck-to-neck battle at the Box Office and are expected to make a solid punch with their advance booking business before Thursday.

You may like to read

Dunki Ahead of Salaar in Advance Booking – Tuesday Update

For Salaar, the Telugu version is riding high with 1.30 lakh tickets sold and Rs 3.54 crore gross. The second-highest business for the film is coming from the Malayalam market with Rs 98.31 lakh gross and 65K tickets sold. The least business is from the Hindi belt where Dunki has clearly emerged as the first choice for the audience. However, the business is expected to grow in the Hindi market as well as the release nears.

For the record, Pathaan, SRK’s first release this year finished its advance booking with 10.8 lakh tickets sold and Rs 32.01 crore gross business for the opening day. For Jawan, the actor broke his own record and enjoyed a Rs 40.75 crore gross with 15.78 lakh tickets sold. Dunki has two more days to surpass these numbers and become the highest-grossing film of SRK in advance sales. It seems like a long shot right now but let’s see!

Meanwhile, Salaar will be trying to maintain full dominance in the South market and with three days to go, it is expected to achieve a good advance business for a Prabhas starrer. What do you think?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dunki vs Salaar!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.