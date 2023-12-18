Home

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Day 1 Detailed Report: Neck-to-Neck Fight And Prabhas Seems to be Winning With a Tiny Margin

Dunki and Salaar have set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office with their advance booking. Both films are performing equally well for their first day business but...

Dunki vs Salaar advance booking report

Salaar vs Dunki Advance Booking: Dunki and Salaar have got fantastic buzz around their release. Both films have rocked the Box Office with their advance bookings for the opening day. While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is actively targetting the audience in the North – the Hindi-speaking viewers, the Prabhas starrer is looking at getting more occupancy in the Southern markets.

As of 1:30 pm on December 18, Dunki has sold 1.58 lakh tickets in India in the Hindi version. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has collected Rs 4.88 crore gross from the advance ticket sales for its opening day, as published by the trade website sacnilk. The advance business of Salaar: CeaseFire is also in the same range as that of Dunki.

Salaar sells more tickets than Dunki for opening day

The Prashanth Neel directorial has sold 1.69 lakh tickets for its opening day, taking the advance business to Rs 4.09 crore gross. The maximum number of tickets have been sold in the Telugu market – 92770 while Malayalam and Tamil follow with 45512 and 4886 tickets, respectively. Salaar‘s business shows a good organic buzz where the tickets sold are more than Dunki and the business is growing in all five languages. Hindi, however, continues to be dominated by Dunki where the Prabhas’ film has only sold 21.3K tickets as of 1:30 pm on Monday.

Check The Number of Tickets Sold in Various Markets by Salaar (sacnilk):

Telugu 2D: 92770

Telugu IMAX 2D: 1236

Malayalam 2D: 45512

Tamil 2D: 4886

Kannada 2D: 3464

Hindi 2D: 21393

Hindi IMAX 2D: 600

Total (All India): 169316

Dunki has an edge over Salaar in the overseas market where it is releasing a day before the latter’s release. However, back home, both films seem to be keeping the audience on edge with their neck-to-neck battle at the ticket window. One should note that Salaar is slightly ahead of Dunki in advance sales by selling more tickets than the SRK starrer. This is not a big number right now but will help Salaar in the longer run.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy promoting Dunki in the UAE which will impact its overseas business, and the Salaar team recently organised an interesting interaction with SS Rajamouli where they were questioned by the director. The promotions are on and the audience is set for the first-day, first-shows. Are you excited about these films? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar and Dunki!

