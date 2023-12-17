Home

Entertainment

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Reports: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Faces Tough Competition From Prabhas’? Check Ticket Price And Show Timings!

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Reports: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Faces Tough Competition From Prabhas’? Check Ticket Price And Show Timings!

The advance bookings for Dunki and Salaar have also opened. While Shah Rukh Khan's film has raked in Rs 2.08 crore gross, Prabhas' actioner has minted Rs 2.01 on the opening day itself - Check detailed reports!

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Reports: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Faces Tough Competition From Prabhas'? Check Ticket Price And Show Timings!

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be released in theatres on December 21, clashing with Prabhas’ Salaar on December 22. The advance bookings for the films have been opened and fans rushed to book their tickets as soon as possible. Rajkumar Hirani’s film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, while Prashanth Neels’s movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Advance Booking Collection

Dunki is the first joint venture between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie’s advance ticket sales started on Saturday, and in only one day, they brought in Rs 2.08 crore (gross), according to Sacnilk.com.

You may like to read

Isse pehle ki Hardy cinemas mein pahoch jaaye…

Aur saare shows houseful ho jaaye…

Aap apni tickets book karlo! Kyun ki jab Hardy aur uske yaar ayenge, sabke dil Lutt Putt jayenge… Advance bookings for Dunki are open now!https://t.co/va0QwZtXml#Dunki releasing… pic.twitter.com/9nMYgsgVz7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2023

Currently, only Hindi shows are eligible for advance booking. Dunki has sold 63, 464 tickets according to the same tracking website. The tracker further indicates that West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Telangana accounted for the majority of advance bookings made on Dunki.

‘Dunki,’ a comedy-drama film, is billed as a tale of friendships, boundaries, longing for one’s place, and love. It is based on the illegal immigration tactic known as ‘donkey flight.’

Dunki Ticket Price And Show Timings (BookMyShow)

The show starts at 8.00 AM at the earliest on December 21, 2023, and the last show concludes by 11.55 PM. The ticket price for tickets ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 2000.

In Mumbai, the first show premiers at 6.15 AM with just Rs 150. The show lasts till 11.55 PM and the price ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 2000.

Prabhas Salaar’s Advance Booking Collection

Prabhas’ film focuses on a gang leader who tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend and takes on other criminal gangs. Salaar features Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Easwari Rao in significant roles. The advance bookings for Salaar have brought in almost Rs 2.01 crore.

Salaar has already sold 54,000 tickets with Rs 1.27 crore in Telugu, Rs 41.65 lakh in Malayalam, Rs 2.83 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 3.28 gross in Kannada with over 1800 tickets. For Salaar, 8125 tickets were sold in Hindi for 951 shows, bringing in Rs 25.57 lakh. With 2080 showings, 94,405 tickets have been sold for the movie overall thus far. Through advance ticket sales, the movie has generated Rs 1.05 crore in total.

Salaar Ticket Price And Show Timings (BookMyShow)

The Hindi shows in the Mumbai region start as early as 7 AM and conclude by 11.55 PM. The ticket price starts at Rs 180 and goes up to Rs 750 for VIP premium seats in Mumbai.

For Delhi, the shows start at 8.45 AM at the earliest and wind up by 11.55 PM. The ticket price ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 2000.

The joyous period of Christmas and New Year’s is probably going to increase ticket sales.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.