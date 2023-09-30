Home

Dunki vs Salaar is ‘Baap of All Clashes’, New Fan War Ensues as Prabhas And Shah Rukh Khan Gear up For Box Office Battle – Check Reactions

Dunki or Salaar - which film will rule at the Box Office this Christmas? While both films have wonderful chances of being successful, the fans have fastened their seat belts for a new war on social media. Here's our take.

Dunki vs Salaar ensues a new fan war - check reactions

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office update: It was all sorted at the beginning of the year – the Box Office clashes and the number of festive releases. But, things changed in September. Prabhas starrer Salaar, one of the most anticipated films of the year, got postponed due to ‘VFX issues’ and on September 29, the makers announced a new release date. Salaar Part I: Ceasefire is now scheduled to hit the screens as the big Christmas Day release this year. A big film like this with the star presence of Prabhas is expected to look for a festive/ holiday release. So, this decision shouldn’t be surprising. However, it has ensued a new debate online. The reason? Well, Salaar is not the only film releasing on December 22 this year. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, will be making its way to the big screen on the same date. That’s where the whole issue has risen from.

Now, while history stands testament to the fact that two big releases can clash and work wonderfully at the Box Office without eating into each other’s business, the fans are ardent! Dunki vs. Salaar on December 22 at the Box Office comes as the biggest Box Office battle of the year. While the Prashant Neel directorial is an out-and-out action entertainer, the SRK one is a light-hearted slice-of-life film. Now, the followers of both stars have kicked off a war on social media. One Prabhas‘ fan wrote on Twitter, “Right Now #Salaar is the Most Awaited film of Indian cinema, even a tiny rumour is Spreading like Tsunami. #Prabhas ‘s impact over cinema is unparalleled. #Salaar will crush #Dunki left and right on December 22nd srk should postpone Dunki to 2024 to be safe from dinosaur (sic).” An SRK fan wrote, “#SALAAR is not only going to face a monster in #DUNKI, It will also face superstar SRK vs PRABHAS, PRASHANT NEEL vs RAJKUMAR HIRANI but also JIO STUDIOS owned by AMBANI . Bottom line SALAAR has to rely on South . North West East will be DUNKI .Hombale will regret #SalaarVsDunki (sic).”

Check a few reactions of the audience on Salaar vs Dunki Box Office clash:

#SALAAR is not only going to face a monster in #DUNKI , It will also face superstar SRK vs PRABHAS , PRASHANT NEEL vs RAJKUMAR HIRANI but also JIO STUDIOS owned by AMBANI . Bottom line SALAAR has to rely on South . North West East will be DUNKI .Hombale will regret #SalaarVsDunki pic.twitter.com/Ewv4JyEFNq — Maqsood Khan (@maqsoodkhanx) September 29, 2023

Why #Dunki will rip #Salaar? Dunki:

SRK, Rajkumar Hirani ✔️

Comedy, Emotion, Romance✔️

Puri family ke saath dekhenge✔️ Salaar:

Sab kuch kaala❌

Unnecessary loud bgm❌

Family nhi dekhegi ❌

Log is saal bohot action movies dekh chuke hai ❌ Like and retweet if you agree. — OPnion (@my_selfopinion) September 29, 2023

What did pk do that well in south ? Additionally they never clashes with any mighty titan from south. Rajkumar ji isn’t being underestimated but the power of Neel and Prabhas is being underestimated. #Dunki isn’t a solo release, it has an opponent who is #Salaar. — Mr TOXIC (@toxicmirror) September 29, 2023

I am North Indian but I support #Salaar , yeh theater experience k liye bani hai… #Dunki ott m bhi dekh sakte hai… Rajkumar hirani k movie ott aur tv m a6ii lagti hai… Aur #Jawan theater k liye bani thi — Subrata Pani (@SubrataPani21) September 29, 2023

#Dunki is geared towards family audiences with director Rajkumar Hirani, while #Salaar targets the masses under the direction of Prashant Neel, making both films highly likely to be box office hits.#ShahRuhKhan #Prabhas — (@infinitetelugu_) September 30, 2023

Jawan and pathaan were worst yet they collected 1000cr because of #SRK stardom

. #Dunki is different thing, rajkumar hirani is a maestro I’m story telling. Family audience are the biggest plus point along with young audience for it. #Salaar cannot bring in family audience — TylerDurden (@TylerDurdenx27) September 30, 2023

Forget about ShahRukhKhan’s stardom, acting and fan following, they will never be able to come close to Rajkumar Hirani’s story process. There will not be any glimpses or scenes in Dunki where would not be a meaningful story behind it.

Dunki =Content+ShahRukhKhan #Dunki #Salaar pic.twitter.com/wPEueeICCw — Dil Se SRKian (@RnaMmn36452) September 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the best form of his career. There is no Box Office record that he and his two films Pathaan and Jawan haven’t broken this year. He has become the only actor after Raj Kapoor to deliver two All-time grossers in a year and with Dunki, he also enjoys the goodwill and a stupendous legacy of Rajkumar Hirani. The director hasn’t delivered even an average film in his career so far let alone a flop film. With his 100 per cent success record at the Box Office, SRK and Hirani make for a lethal combo.

Meanwhile, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is a film made along the lines of KGF and Pushpa. It’s a pan-India film, glorifying masculinity and based on the formula which has been working tremendously in the favour of the films for the last three years. Director Prashanth Neel comes fresh off the success of the KGF series and roasts the same technique of action and drama in this one as well. This definitely makes Salaar an anticipated film and most likely a successful one at the Box Office. However, it will be interesting to see how the Hindi version of the film fares in the North market where SRK has been ruling, left, right and centre this year.

The idea of Salaar vs Dunki is a surprising one but now that it’s happening, it only keeps the whole industry and the audience on the edge of the seat. Both films are likely to work with massive opening after which it will only be word-of-mouth favouring one over another. Which is going to be your first pick? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar and Dunki!

