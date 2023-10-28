Home

Duplicate Parineeti: Salman Khan schooled Abhishek Kumar for his comment on Mannara Chopra in Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Duplicate Parineeti: Salman Khan is once again back in his form in Bigg Boss 17 with his swag, charisma, flamboyance and witty one-liners. The actor is also known to be a tough host as he often schools the contestants whenever they are making any mistakes or misbehaving with other housemates. Salman has always maintained that he won’t tolerate any such behaviour that goes against his own beliefs ever since he has begun hosting the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 4 onwards. He recently slammed Vicky Jain for his ‘toxic’ behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. The Tiger 3 actor also gave a reality check to Abhishek Kumar for his comments on Mannara Chopra as he called her ‘Duplicate Parineeti’, referring to her cousin sister and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

WATCH SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM BIGG BOSS 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS ABHISHEK KUMAR ON ‘DUPLICATE PARINEETI’ COMMENT

In the viral promo, Salman asks Mannara that since she has been shifted from ‘dil’ to ‘dimag’ house, whether she has a trigger point. The latter replied and said, “Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ya outside family ke bare mein mujhse aap baat mat kare. (I have a trigger point that people shouldn’t bring up my family) Don’t compare me.” She then stated that she wants to show her personality so there is no need to pinpoint what is in the outside world. When some Salman pointed out towards the ‘Duplicate Parineeti’ remark, Abhishek told he just commented at the resemblance in appearances. To which the Bigg Boss 17 host stated that, “Nahi. Duplicate kaha apne (No, you did say duplicate).” As Abhishek agreed that he wanted to trigger the Zid actress, Salman opined, “Aap honge shayad mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkate to hai nahi ap mein (You might call yourself my fan but you clearly do not have the same values as me).” Reacting to the viral video, an Instagram user commented, “Bt why only Abhishek… This whole Chopra story was said by the so called boss lady Ankita n her assistant . They are equally responsible. Ankita ji aap toh badi ho then how come u r discussing about someone’s personal life when she said clearly she doesn’t want to. Big boss aap Biased ho that’s fine but by doing this it seems stupid.”

For the unversed, when Abhishek had called Mannara ‘Duplicate Parineeti’, she warned him and said, “Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai. (Don’t try to get attention by taking names of my family).” Abhishek then said, “Sunn, aaj ke baat agar tune merko yeh bola toh dekh lena. (If you said this to me again, then you see what happens next).” Mannara hit him with a pillow after this.

