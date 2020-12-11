Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill starrer Durgamati has been released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 11 at 12 am. The movie directed by G. Ashok has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Durgamati is the top-rated movie on Amazon Prime and also features Karan Kapadia. Also Read - Watch: In Conversation With Bhumi Pednekar About Doing Candy-Floss Cinema, Breaking Stereotypes And More

Durgamati has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release. All the members of Amazon Prime who have signed in can watch the film easily. The non-members have to subscribe to the app to watch the film. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar: I am a Hero in This Male-Dominated Industry | Exclusive Interview

Durgamati is the official Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu-Tamil horror drama Bhagmathie, directed by G. Ashok. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Chanchal Chauhan IAS / Durgamati, Arshad Warsi is seen as Ishwar Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta as ACP Abhay Singh (Shakthi’s Brother), Mahie Gill as Satakshi Ganguly and Karan Kapadia as Shakthi. Also Read - Mahie Gill Shares Experience on Working With Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.