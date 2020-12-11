Durgamati Twitter Review: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill starrer Durgamati has been released on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. The movie directed by G. Ashok is all over social media and has received a negative response. A section of people said Bhumi doesn’t know how to act, but most of the netizens believe that it is no match to the original. Netizens suggest the audience to watch the original film instead. Also Read - Durgamati Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Durgamati is the top-rated movie on Amazon Prime and also features Karan Kapadia. Durgamati has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release. All the members of Amazon Prime who have signed in can watch the film easily. The non-members have to subscribe to the app to watch the film. It is the official Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu-Tamil horror drama Bhagmathie, directed by G. Ashok. Also Read - Watch: In Conversation With Bhumi Pednekar About Doing Candy-Floss Cinema, Breaking Stereotypes And More

One of the reviews read: “#Durgamati is a shabby remake with lots of cliches. @bhumipednekar does not fit at all in the role but it’s @ArshadWarsi who was outstanding & took whole film on his shoulders. @KapadiaKaran was great.BGM & story were also pretty good but Direction & execution were poor”. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar: I am a Hero in This Male-Dominated Industry | Exclusive Interview

Another one wrote: “The movie is engaging in bits and pieces, the political angle is well executed but falters in the horror sequences. Despite the weak script, #BhumiPednekar tried hard to excel in her performance.”

Read the reviews on Twitter:

#DurgamatiReview

🌟🌟

Weak film of #BhumiPednekar not so scary at all

Editing is too poor n inconsistent

Climax is quite decent.

Not Engaging at all poor writing n narration . Such a dull screenplay.

Overall #Durgamati

Will gonna disappoint u totally.

not gonna recommend u pic.twitter.com/CdRO0VQt0a — Vaibhav (@Vaaaaaaibhav) December 11, 2020

It u see #bhagmathie first then #Durgamati .u will clearly notice tht all r doing acting half heartedly . No way it’s near original @bhumipednekar .

Spoiler is that ,plz don’t c bhagmathie 1st otherwise u can’t tolerate even 10 minutes of durgamati #DurgamatiReview @ArshadWarsi — failtrader (@failtrader2) December 11, 2020

To those planning to watch #Durgamati … pls watch #Baaghamati instead. #Anushka was outstanding. #BhumiPednekar was no where close to her in terms of performance. I have watched both. Hence saying this. — Harsha (@R_H_A_R) December 11, 2020

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar plays the rold of Chanchal Chauhan IAS / Durgamati, Arshad Warsi is seen as Ishwar Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta as ACP Abhay Singh (Shakthi’s Brother), Mahie Gill as Satakshi Ganguly and Karan Kapadia as Shakthi.