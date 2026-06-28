‘During Bigg Boss…’: Akanksha Chamola reveals she and Gaurav Khanna to head for divorce after living separately for a year

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's marriage issues had been there since Bigg Boss 19. Their families suggested they spend some time apart to understand their relationship better, reveals the actress.

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna (PC -Instagram)

The first episode of Lock Upp 2 has already surprised viewers with an emotional revelation. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show saw contestant Akanksha Chamola open up about her personal life. Akanksha revealed on the show that she and actor Gaurav Khanna have decided to separate and are moving towards divorce. She shared that the two have been living separately for the last year and had not spoken publicly about it until now. S

Speaking on the show, she said that the decision was mutual and that they had been discussing it for quite some time. Akanksha said, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”She went on to clarify that the decision was mutual and that there is no bitterness between them. “It was a mutual decision. We’ve been sitting on this for the last one year. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gauarv Khanna don’t see their future together

Explaining the reason behind their separation, she said there is no bitterness between them. According to Akanksha, they still talk and respect each other, but they realised they are not the right life partners because both want different things from life. She added, “We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. So, there’s no bad blood between us.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gauarv Khanna were having issues since Bigg Boss

Chamola added that these issues had been there since Bigg Boss 19. Their families suggested they spend some time apart to understand their relationship better. Although many people believed they would reunite because they continued appearing together publicly and supporting each other, Akanksha said they no longer felt like a couple. “Our parents thought we were just living separately for a while because sometimes couples need space to sort things out. Since we continued talking to each other, attended events together, supported one another and shared everything, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there. I think this will be big news even for our families,” she said.

Akanksha and Gaurav have been married for nine years

Earlier, Gaurav had also spoken publicly about differences in their future plans. During Bigg Boss 19, he had shared that he wanted to become a father, while Akanksha was not ready for parenthood. He had explained that both of them had practical concerns about balancing work and raising a child, and he respected her decision.

Lock Upp 2 features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Sufi Motiwala and others.