Duty After School fame actor Kwon Eunbin announces retirement from entertainment industry: ‘Wasting time on …’

Former CLC member and actress Kwon Eunbin has decided to retire from the entertainment industry. After a decade in the spotlight, the singer-turned-actress is preparing for a quieter life away from public attention.

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Kwon Eunbin (PC: Twitter)

Kwon Eunbin has surprised fans with news that she is stepping away from the entertainment industry. Known for her journey from K-pop idol to actress, Eunbin built a loyal fanbase through her music, television appearances, and growing acting career. Despite her growing success across both music and television, the intense pressure of the spotlight ultimately led her to choose a new path. The actress was popular for her breakout role as Yeon Bo-ra in the hit thriller series Duty After School. Her decision marks the end of an important chapter, leaving many supporters reflecting on the impact she has made over the years.

Kwon Eunbin announces retirement

Former CLC member and actress Kwon Eunbin has announced her retirement from the entertainment industry following the end of her contract with Cube Entertainment on June 16, 2026. Reports suggest that she has chosen to step away from public life and return to private life. According to statements that emerged after her contract ended, Eunbin indicated that she had already suspended her entertainment activities and wished to live more quietly and peacefully. Kwon Eunbin announced her retirement by posting a long message on her official social media account. She wrote, “During my long career, which began in my teens, I spent a lot of time thinking about my past, present, and future. After a long period of reflection, I decided to live the life of an ordinary person. Looking back, most of that time was spent struggling with emptiness and anxiety about the present and the future, rather than with affection for my work.” Kwon Eunbin opened up about feeling completely empty and anxious while working in the entertainment industry. She admitted she usually just ran away from those heavy feelings instead of dealing with them. This constant emotional struggle is what finally pushed her to leave this behind and just live a normal life.

She further wrote, “For years, I wasted my precious time on meaningless periods that were of no benefit to me at all, and on relationships that were nothing more than empty shells with no real value. These days, I am spending my time filled with new and happy emotions like never before.” In the end, she concluded with, “I will wrap up all entertainment activities with the already scheduled overseas group activities for CLC.”

About Kwon Eunbin

Born on January 6, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, Kwon Eunbin first gained public attention as a contestant on the survival programme Produce 101 in 2016. Soon after that, she joined the girl group CLC, becoming one of the group’s newest members. During her time with CLC, Eunbin participated in several music releases and performances, helping the group build an international fanbase. As her career developed, she expanded into acting and appeared in a number of Korean dramas, including Bad Papa, At a Distance, Spring Is Green, Dear M, Duty After School, and Hierarchy. Her transition from idol to actress showcased her versatility and allowed her to reach a wider audience.

Over the years, Eunbin earned praise for her natural screen presence and steady growth as a performer, making her one of the notable idols who successfully moved into acting.