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E.A. Rajendran, known for Pattabhishekam, dies at 71

E.A. Rajendran, known for Pattabhishekam, dies at 71

EA Rajendran’s passing has saddened the Malayalam film community, with fans and peers recalling his memorable roles and long-standing presence in the industry. His work continues to hold a special place among audiences.

Loss of respected face from Malayalam cinema has left the Malayali film community in grief as E A Rajendran passed away at age 71. The news of his demise reached fans early morning, bringing end to a long respected journey across theatre, television and films. Known for strong screen presence and memorable roles actor remained active for decades, shaping his career through dedication and passion.

Final moments of E. A. Rajendran

Reports confirm Rajendran breathed last at his residence in Kollam after a long period of health-related issues. A native of Thrithallur in Thrissur district, he is survived by his wife, Sandhya Rajendran. Mortal remains will be kept for public homage in Kollam before being taken to the hometown of Thrissur, where final rites will take place. Fans and industry members are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, in the last interaction, Rajendran spoke about weight loss, explaining it was planned based on medical advice to manage sugar levels. He remained aware of health changes with age while continuing involvement in production activities and supporting family ventures.

The exceptional journey of E. A. Rajendran

The career of Rajendran began at a young age through school stage performances. Passion for acting led him to training at the National School of Drama in Delhi, where he secured top rank. Later, he studied television course at the Film Institute in Pune, which strengthened his craft. Early exposure to theatre shaped his acting style and gave him strong foundation for screen roles.

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Rajendran appeared in nearly sixty films playing wide range of roles including villain and character parts. His early appearance came with Greeshmam followed by break before strong comeback through Kaliyattam directed by Jayaraj.

Over years he acted in films like Pranayavarnamgal, Daya and Pattabhishekam gaining recognition among audience. Apart from cinema he also became familiar face through television serials.

More about E. A. Rajendran

Apart from acting Rajendran remained active in theatre as director and creative contributor. He was associated with Kalidasa Kalakendram and earned recognition for contributions including state award for best play. He also served as chairman of State Horticulture Corporation showing involvement beyond entertainment field. Personal connection with Mukesh as brother in law also linked him closely with industry circles.

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