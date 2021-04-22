Mumbai: Bollywood actors are sharing beautiful quotes and posts on World Earth Day. The recent one to upload pictures was Janhvi Kapoor. She posted a series of pictures posing in the lap of nature, on the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday. In a long note, Janhvi apologised to Mother Earth for not valuing it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Planting Trees on World Earth Day

Janhvi Kapoor is sorry for not valuing the planet. Check her long caption on World Health Day

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "I'm sorry for every time I didn't value what you've given us. I'm sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you'd continue to envelop us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we'd always have access to. Sorry for being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love."

Kapoor added, "Sorry for thinking you'd never run out of patience waiting for us to care for you the way you've cared for us. For ignoring the tears you shed every time you watched us abuse ourselves, each other, and you- our home."

Janhvi Kapoor hoped to earn back the planet to roam freely, “I hope we earn back the right to roam freely, wander with abandon. Earn back the luxury to share our thoughts, our voices, our dreams and to realise them – in a tangible realm. The luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life.”

Janhvi Kapoor urged all the followers to renew the Earth by treating it better than before. She concluded, “But in the midst of this lesson that I know you’re teaching us; that I hope we’re close to having finally learnt- I learnt to live more freely and wholly than I ever have before. And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One who’s beauty and life is only growing, never threatened. #happyearthday”.

