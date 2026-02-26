Home

ED files case against actress Ranya Rao over Rs 102.55 crore gold smuggling under act of...

Ranya Rao is under investigation after ED filed a case in connection with gold smuggling operation. Authorities cited violations under anti-smuggling laws and are probing the actress’s alleged involvement in the high-value case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against former actress and model Harshavardini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, and others in a Rs 102.55 crore gold smuggling case. The case is filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru. Others named in the complaint include Tarun Konduru and Sahil Sakariya Jain for their role in a massive gold smuggling and money laundering operation.

Ranya Rao and gold smuggling case

The ED initiated investigation based on FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), AC-II, New Delhi under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act following complaint by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The case began with interception of 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025. Further searches led to recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. DRI had also filed prosecution complaint under Section 135 of Customs Act.

According to ED, between March 2024 and March 2025, 127.287 kg of gold, valued at Rs 102.55 crore, was smuggled into India. Contraband was allegedly sold in domestic market through network of handlers and jewellers. Proceeds were reportedly generated in cash and transferred through hawala channels in India and abroad.

What action has been taken?

Search operations were conducted under Section 17 of PMLA on May 21 and 22, 2025 at 16 locations across Karnataka. Seized items included incriminating documents, digital devices, Indian and foreign currencies. Statements of several individuals were recorded under Section 50 of PMLA.

During investigation, ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 34.12 crore held in Ranya’s name under Section 5(1) of PMLA. Agency said probe revealed well-organised system for procurement of gold abroad, illegal import into India, cash-based sale and laundering through hawala and banking channels.

Who is Ranya Rao?

Ranya Rao is an Indian former actress and model known for work in Kannada cinema. Born May 28, 1993 in Chikkamagaluru, she transitioned from engineering to acting and gained recognition for screen presence. Notable films include debut as Varsha in 2014 hit Maanikya, Kayal in Tamil film Wagah in 2016 and Sangeetha in Kannada action-comedy Pataki in 2017.

ED continues investigation to track flow of smuggled gold and financial transactions. Case highlights large-scale illegal gold operation and organized money laundering network in India.

