Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case update: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed by Enforcement Directorate against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, reported NDTV.