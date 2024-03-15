Home

Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Loves to Perform in India, Says ‘Really Feel The Love’

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai as a part of his Mathematics Tour, titled +-=/x. Scroll down to read more.

Famous English singer Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour. In the last few days, the singer has experienced a bunch of different things starting from visiting a school kids in Mumbai to having a rocking party with Armaan Malik. Now, in an interview with India Today, Ed opened up about his love for India, what he loves about the country and more.

When Ed was asked about his favourite Indian movie, the singer was quick to reply and said, “RRR. It’s mental. It’s an incredible film.” Helmed by SS Rajamouli stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The song ‘Natu Natu’ from RRR won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Further, when Ed was asked if he were to be an Indian dish, he replied ‘‘butter masala’ because ‘everyone liked it.’

The singer also revealed that he loves to perform in India for a specific reason, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling the vibe inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that. Indians grew up learning so many dance moves while we just learned Macarena. The ‘lightbulb move’ is the only Indian dance I’ve managed to learn.”

Ed Sheeran in India

While in Mumbai, Ed has crossed paths with several celebrities, such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan. Rakul shared a photo with Ed and Jackky Bhagnani on her Instagram stories, commenting, ‘He’s such a friendly person.’

Talking about meeting Ed, Armaan told HT, “We had a delicious Indian meal, got to share some new music with each other, danced a lot to desi songs and just spoke so much. He’s such an incredibly humble and warm human being, and it was truly a night to remember. I am so excited for his show in Mumbai; it’s going to be a ‘Perfect’ night.”

