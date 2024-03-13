Home

Ed Sheeran Shakes Grooves With Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’, Fans Say ‘Jabardast’ – Watch

Before his concert in Dharavi, Ed Sheeran prepared by rehearsing a dance tutorial for "Butta Bomma" by Armaan Malik.

International sensation, Ed Sheeran is definitely having a gala time in Mumbai. The singer, who landed in India for his second concert, met a bunch of B-town stars and singers where he partied hard. How do we know? The viral video speaks for itself. A video of Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik shaking a leg on Allu Arjun’s famous song Butta Bomma. Needless to say, the video is now doing rounds on the internet.

The video which was shared by Armaan Malik on his Instagram features Malik teaching Ed Sheeran some dance moves to the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma. The Shape of You singer can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black pants. As the video progresses, Ed can be seen easily pulling off the hook steps of the song with some help from Armaan. To make the video more epic, both the singers concluded their performance by recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s arms-wide-open stance.

Sharing the video, the singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Favourite person in my city @teddysphotos.” Other B-town stars who attended the party shared pictures and selfies with Ed Sheeran.

Ed feasts on Ayushmann’s pinnis

Apart from Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran also met Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. During their meeting, Ayushman made Ed taste his mother’s homemade pinni.

Talking about his visit with Ed, Ayushmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home, and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran met some school kids in Mumbai. The singer was seen interacting with students and sang songs for them in the classroom.

