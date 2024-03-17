Home

Ed Sheeran Steals Hearts as He Sings in Punjabi With Diljit Dosanjh, Fans Go Crazy – Watch Viral Video

Badshah, Varun Dhawan, Harshdeep Kaur, Huma Qureshi, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Tacker, and several others lauded the performances of Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh.

Ed Sheeran is having a gala time in India. The ‘Perfect’ singer, who is here for his +-=÷x India tour recently, shared the stage with none other than Diljit Dosanjh. To make it more interesting for fans, Ed Joined Diljit and both the singers were seen singing in Punjabi. A video from the concert is widely being shared online, and fans are loving both the singers.

Diljit and Ed were seen singing the former’s popular track ‘Lover.’ Amidst the hundreds of fans gathered at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, the duo received resounding applause. Subsequently, both artists took to Instagram to share their experiences.

Diljit and Ed Performance

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a brief clip as he sang with Ed. For the show, the Lover singer wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was spotted wearing a black T-shirt and denim jeans, accompanied by playing the guitar. The video displayed accompanying words, “Ed Sheeran singing Panjbai for the first time.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit writes a small note for Ed

He captioned the post, “@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji).” Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, “Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist.” Varun Dhawan said, “Global domination.” Harsheep Kaur also took to the comment section and wrote, “World Domination!!!! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya (Won my heart).”

Ed Opens up on Mumbai Performance

Ed also shared a video capturing their performance. As the performance concluded, the duo embraced each other amidst the cheering of their fans. He captioned the post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”

About Ed Sheeran’s India Tour

Ed Sheeran seemed to have a nice time in India. The Shape of You singer met a bunch of other B-town celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, among others. Friday night saw Farah Khan hosting an extravagant party for Ed at a restaurant in Mumbai. A plethora of Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik and Madhuri Dixit, graced the occasion, making it a star-studded affair.

