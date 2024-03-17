Home

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance For Shah Rukh Khan is Winning Hearts on Internet – Watch Viral Video

After witnessing Ed Sheeran emulate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose alongside the superstar, now we get a peek into his exclusive performance for Shah Rukh.

Ed Sheeran is currently in India and it seems that the singer is having a gala time here. Ever since Ed visited India, he has partied with several B-town celebs and videos of the singer gelling with the celebs are doing rounds on the internet. Now, another video surfaced online which features the English singer-songwriter delivering a private concert for Shah Rukh. The video has won hearts on the internet and fans clearly cannot keep calm.

Ed Sings ‘Perfect’ For Shah Rukh Khan

On Sunday, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran is doing rounds on the internet, which features the singer and King Khan sitting together while Ed plays the guitar and sings the popular track Perfect. The singer can be seen in a white T-shirt. On the other hand, Shah Rukh, who is seen sitting next to the singer, listens and admires silently. King Khan donned a printed white shirt.

The ambience suggests a cosy atmosphere, likely reminiscent of Torii Mumbai, the restaurant in Bandra owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer. Earlier this week, Ed was hosted by Farah, Shah Rukh, and Gauri at the restaurant, where they also took pictures together.

Take a look at the video here:

Ed Sheeran x Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier this week, Ed shared a video on his official Instagram handle which showed him meeting SRK. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen teaching Ed his iconic signature post. As the video comes to an end, SRK gives a warm hug and kiss to the singer. Sharing the video, Ed wrote, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.”

It was not just Shah Rukh with whom Ed created the actor’s signature pose, another of The Shape of You singer features doing the same with Armaan Malik. Armaan said to Ed on the stage, “It’s something that unites all Indians.”

Take a look here:

Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik doing the SRK pose in the concert. “It’s something that unites all Indians” – so true 🤌 pic.twitter.com/pqJ9HQmCiz — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 16, 2024

