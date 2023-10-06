Home

Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue' is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj Coalfield. This edge-of-the-seat thrilling ride just cannot be missed.

Mission Raniganj Review: Edge Of The Seat Rescue Thriller

Movie – Mission Raniganj

Director – Tinu Suresh Desai

Cast – Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Virendra Saxena, Saanand Verma, Jameel Khan, Varun Badola, Sudhir Pandey, Omkar Das Manikpuri

Rating – 4 Star

Mission Raniganj is an edge-of-the-seat thrilling ride with a perfect dose of emotions and drama. Perhaps an appropriate tribute to Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of 65 miners, who got trapped underground in a water flooded coal-mine.

Mission Raniganj – The Great Bharat Rescue’ is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and from the heroic act of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat’s coal mine rescue mission.

The film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, and written by Vipul K Rawal, jumps right into action after introducing the main characters and the unfortunate incident. The power of the film lies within its screenplay, which is superbly backed by stellar performance, and never once, the film deviate from its core narrative, which is a difficult task. It is a brilliantly made, huge scale production, which is worthy of big-screen viewing.

Akshay Kumar as Jawant Singh Gill, a mild mannered but determined and ready to spring in action engineer, delivers a pitch-perfect performance. His gritty and nuanced performance keeps the movie intact.

Parineeti Chopra along with an impressive and stellar ensemble including Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, adds much need progression to the story and creates some tear-jerker moments.

The film is flawless, from its screenplay, cinematography, special effects, music, background score, scale, landscape, underwater scenes, everything is well constructed and impressively presented.

Mission Raniganj is a riveting story of triumph, resilience, teamwork, hope, and undying determination of one singular individual whose strength saved lives of many, the soul of the film is pure and sincere. It is a must watch movie for every Indian, as it will make them proud.

