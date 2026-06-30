Eetha controversy Explained: Why Shraddha Kapoor’s film is facing backlash even before release and why Vithabai’s family wants the title changed

Eatha Controversy: Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family has now supported the demand. Her sons Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, reportedly want the title reconsidered.

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Eatha (PC -Twitter)

Eetha Controversy: Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has become the centre of discussion even before its release. While the teaser impressed many viewers with Shraddha’s dramatic transformation into legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the film is now facing criticism over something unexpected — its title. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performers. The film aims to tell her inspiring yet difficult journey and highlight her contribution to Indian folk art.

So why is there controversy?

The issue started after Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Film and Cultural Department questioned why the film was not named directly after Vithabai. According to reports, party members believe that since the film is based on her life, her actual name should have been used in the title.

The makers chose Eetha, which is reportedly a regional nickname inspired by Vithabai’s name. However, critics feel that using a nickname may reduce recognition for an artist whose contribution shaped generations of Lavani and Tamasha performers.

Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department, reportedly said that honouring cultural icons also means preserving their identity and legacy. According to him, names like Vitha or Vithabai would have reflected that better.

Adding to the debate, Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family has now supported the demand. Her sons Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, reportedly want the title reconsidered.

For the family, this is not simply a title issue. They believe that carrying Vithabai’s name would ensure future generations remember the woman behind the story and recognise her role in preserving Maharashtra’s folk culture.

Meanwhile, the teaser itself has generated excitement. It shows Shraddha Kapoor portraying a determined performer who continues preparing for her stage act despite being heavily pregnant and facing labour pain — reflecting the resilience Vithabai was known for.

So far, neither director Laxman Utekar nor the makers have officially responded to the controversy. Whether the title changes or remains the same, Eetha has already started conversations long before reaching cinemas.