Eetha: Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The story of real-life legend behind Shraddha Kapoor’s role

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has sparked a lot of buzz about Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the iconic Marathi folk performer who dedicated her life to Lavani and Tamasha. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman behind the story.

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Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha (PC: Twitter)

Ever since the teaser of Eetha was released, audiences have been eager to know more about the woman at the centre of the story. Shraddha Kapoor’s powerful transformation into a Lavani performer has created a lot of buzz, but the real story behind the character is even more fascinating. The film is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a name that holds a special place in Maharashtra’s folk-art history. Known for her extraordinary talent, dedication, and resilience, she became one of the most celebrated figures in Tamasha and Lavani. While many people are only discovering her story now, her influence on Marathi culture has been felt for decades. Here’s everything you need to know about Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and why is her life being brought to the big screen?

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was one of Maharashtra’s most respected folk artistes. She rose to fame through Tamasha, a traditional form of folk theatre that combines music, dance, and drama. Alongside Tamasha, she became widely known for her exceptional Lavani performances.

Often referred to as the ‘Tamasha Samradni’ or ‘Empress of Tamasha’, Vithabai Narayangaonkar earned admiration for her stage presence and ability to captivate audiences across rural and urban Maharashtra. Her performances helped preserve traditional folk art forms during a time when modern entertainment was rapidly gaining popularity.

Her contribution to Marathi culture was so significant that she remains one of the most celebrated names in the history of Indian folk performance.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s story defined her legacy

One of the most talked-about incidents from Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s life highlights her incredible commitment to her craft. According to accounts of her life, she reportedly went into labour while performing. After giving birth backstage, she returned to complete the show. The incident became a symbol of her dedication and is now considered one of the defining moments of her career.

This powerful scene is also reflected in the teaser of Eetha, where Shraddha Kapoor is seen portraying a pregnant performer preparing to go on stage. Beyond this famous anecdote, Vithabai’s life was filled with struggles, sacrifices and determination that shaped her journey as an artist.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s contribution to Lavani and Tamasha

Vithabai Narayangaonkar devoted her entire life to promoting Lavani and Tamasha rather than pursuing opportunities in mainstream cinema. Her loyalty to folk art helped keep these traditional forms alive for future generations. Over the years, she became a cultural icon and received recognition for her contributions to Indian folk theatre. She was honoured with prestigious awards, including recognition from the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her work in preserving and promoting traditional performance arts.

Despite facing financial difficulties and personal struggles, she remained committed to preserving a cultural tradition that she deeply loved. Even after her passing, her legacy continues to inspire performers and lovers of folk culture across the country.

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha aims to introduce Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s inspiring journey to a new generation of audiences. The film follows her rise as a performer, the challenges she faced, and the impact she left on Maharashtra’s cultural landscape. Shraddha Kapoor reportedly underwent extensive preparation to portray the legendary artiste, including training in Lavani dance forms and studying Vithabai’s life in detail. The transformation seen in the teaser has already impressed many viewers.