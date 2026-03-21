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Eid ul-fitr 2026 songs: Kun Faya Kun, Bhar Do Jholi to Shukran Allah, 10 Bollywood melodies to celebrate festival

Eid ul-fitr 2026 songs: Kun Faya Kun, Bhar Do Jholi to Shukran Allah, 10 Bollywood melodies to celebrate festival

Looking for the perfect Eid playlist? From Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional anthems to Salman Khan’s full-blown festive bangers, here are 8 Bollywood songs that capture the spirit of Eid, celebration, devotion, and everything in between.

There’s something about Eid that doesn’t just sit quietly in the calendar; it arrives with a full vibe. The food is sorted, outfits are planned, and somewhere in the background, music starts doing its magic. Not the random shuffle kind, but that playlist, the one that instantly feels like home, celebration, and a little bit of drama (because Bollywood, obviously).

So if you’re still curating your Eid playlist or just looking to upgrade it beyond the usual loop, here’s a mix of old-school charm and new-age bangers that deserve a spot. Think of it as your musical eidi, wrapped, ready, and impossible to skip. From Sufi-heavy tracks to high-energy crowd-pullers, here’s a list that actually works, whether you’re hosting, driving around post-dinner, or just soaking in the night.

Noor-e-Khuda: My Name is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

We’d seriously be missing the point of an Eid playlist if this didn’t make the cut! A.R. Rahman’s composition sits quietly but powerfully in the background of My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this track isn’t a typical festive number, but it lands perfectly on Eid. It carries a sense of reflection and faith, making it a go-to for those quieter, post-chaos moments.

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Afghan Jalebi: Phantom starring Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan

Not adding this one? That would be a straight miss From Kabir Khan’s Phantom, this Pritam-composed track became an instant festive favourite. Shot on Katrina Kaif with Saif Ali Khan in the narrative, ‘Afghan Jalebi’ blends desi beats with a qawwali-style hook. It’s loud, addictive, and made for those inevitable Eid dance sessions.

Kun Faya Kun: Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor

We’d be committing a crime if we didn’t add this song to the list! Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar gave us one of the most soul-stirring Sufi tracks in Bollywood. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, this A.R. Rahman composition was shot at the Nizamuddin Dargah and continues to resonate deeply during Eid. It’s immersive, spiritual, and instantly grounding.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri: Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan

Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan leaned heavily into emotion, and this track became its spiritual anchor. Featuring Salman Khan, the song taps into classic qawwali traditions, making it a staple during Eid gatherings. It’s reverent without being heavy, exactly what the mood demands.

Jumme Ki Raat: Kick starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Let’s be honest, no festive playlist in India survives without a Salman Khan dance track. From Kick, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, this number featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez became a cultural moment. Not strictly Eid-themed, but the vibe? Completely transferable.

Tajdar-e-Haram: Satyameva Jayate featuring John Abraham

A modern recreation of a timeless qawwali, this version featuring John Abraham adds cinematic intensity to a devotional classic. Released as part of Satyameva Jayate, the track blends nostalgia with scale, making it a recurring pick during Eid playlists.

Maula Mere Maula: Anwar featuring Siddharth Koirala, Nauheed Cyrusi

A quiet classic that has aged beautifully. From Manish Jha’s Anwar, this Roop Kumar Rathod track features Siddharth Koirala and Nauheed Cyrusi. Shot against old-city backdrops and soaked in Sufi imagery, ‘Maula Mere Maula’ carries an intimate, almost meditative tone. It’s the kind of song that doesn’t demand attention, but once it plays, the room slows down.

Shukran Allah: Kurbaan starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

This is classic! From Rensil D’Silva’s Kurbaan, this Vishal-Shekhar composition blends romance with a soft spiritual undertone. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, ‘Shukran Allah’ became a quiet favourite over the years. It works best in those in-between moments of Eid, post celebrations, when things settle, and conversations linger.

Arziyan: Delhi-6 featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor

From Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6, this A.R. Rahman composition leans heavily into Sufi devotion. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, ‘Arziyan’ unfolds like a prayer; layered, emotional, and deeply rooted in faith. It’s the kind of track that naturally finds space during Eid mornings or quiet reflective moments through the day.

Khuda Jaane: Bachna Ae Haseeno starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

A softer, romantic pick—but one that fits seamlessly into the festive mood. From Siddharth Anand’s Bachna Ae Haseeno, the track features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Sung by KK and Shilpa Rao, ‘Khuda Jaane’ carries that expansive, almost spiritual romance, making it a popular addition to Eid night drives and post-dinner playlists.

Eid playlists are rarely linear; they move between devotion and drama, silence and full volume. And Bollywood, in its own over-the-top way, understands that rhythm better than anything else.

So whether you’re stepping out in your best outfit or just sitting back after a long day of hosting, this playlist does what it should, keeps the mood exactly where it belongs.

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