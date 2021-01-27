Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other after the actor got eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. The couple has found a happy place in each other. From their PDAs in Bigg Boss to talking about Pavitra in his interviews, it’s love in the air for Eijaz. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor tries to get in touch with his fans and give a sneak peek at his love life. On Tuesday, Eijaz interacted with his fans on Twitter where he started a session ‘AskEijaz’. Fans were quick to question him and interestingly, one of his fans had asked about his best moments with Pavitra Punia from Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Is Rakhi Sawant Going Overboard With Her 'Love' For Abhinav Shukla?

To which, Eijaz Khan replied to the question while sharing a video on Twitter. While speaking on the camera, the actor was seen blushing and so much in love. He said, "It is a trick question, there are so many of them. She cooked for me, our fights, oh god now don't embarrass me. But I will make sure to make more memories with her".

Watch Eijaz Khan’s video here:

In the house, Pavitra and Eijaz’s chemistry was one the most talked topic in Bigg Boss 14. Fans drooled over their love and waited for them to show some PDAs. First, Pavitra left the BB house and now, it’s been over a week ever since Eijaz has left Bigg Boss 14. While his exit came as a shock, it was reported that he had left the show due to his prior commitments and will be back in the house soon.

Talking about his marriage to Pavitra, Eijaz said, “And about marriage, I don’t promise anything on a public forum. I have a lot of respect for her and this relationship. There are people calling it fake but eventually, they will come to know how real it is.”