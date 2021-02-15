Tv actors Eijaz Khan– Pavita Punia have finally confirmed their love on the national TV. Both Eijaz and Pavitra are head over heels in love with each other. On Valentine’s Day, Eijaz-Pavitra celebrated the day of love together and gave a glimpse of their celebration to the fans. The romantic pictures have been shared by the duo on social media. First, Pavitra took to to her Instagram handle and shared two sunkissed pictures where the couple are sitting near the window hand-in-hand gazing at each other. While sharing the pics, Pavitra said that she doesn’t care much as she has the trophy of love. She wrote, “F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. – TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY” She also used a hashtag in Hindi #tellenegayebaakisab which loosely means – the world can go to hell. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Fans Ask Disha Parmar About Her Meeting With Rahul Vaidya in The House, Says 'It Was Strange'



On the other hand, Eijaz Khan took to Instagram to share a view of his house where Pavitra is sitting on a sofa and Eijaz on floor collecting broken pieces of glass. He wrote: “I❤️her. sheesha tha, dil nahi, toot gaya……. #merekofarknahipadta . happy love day …. to one and all. . ❤️ . #ek #pp #eijazkhan #pavijaz . #valentineday suxxx. but I loves my valentine. and zis is furst ballllentine wis her. so is super special. we even had a SMALL fight. By. btw mera kaam 6th ko ho gaya tha.. ok na… stop with the hate baba… spread some #love . this world needs it.”

Eijaz revealed that he had a small fight with Pavitra, to which the latter teased him in comments. “Ab jhelo puri zindagi hamari #SMALL fights (Now you’d have to suffer our small fights for a lifetime).”

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia revealed how they can’t wait to spend their life together and get married at the end of this year. They shared their feelings for each other candidly on the game show Bigg Boss 14.