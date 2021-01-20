Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Eijaz Khan’s sudden exit from the house has made his fans shocked and left housemates in tears. After coming out of the house, Eijaz spoke to a news portal Bombay Times, where he shared the reason of coming out of the house just weeks ahead of the season’s finale. Eijaz Khan told the portal that: “According to the original schedule, the finale of BB was to be held on January 15, and my contract with them was till then. On the other hand, the shoot of my web series was stalled in February last year and even before I entered the house, there were talks about it getting restarted. As luck would have it, by the time my entry in ‘BB’ was almost finalised, the makers of the series asked for my dates. I chose the reality show at that point, because I was not sure if the shoot of the series would actually commence. But now that it has started, I decided to leave ‘BB’. Main zubaan ka pakka hoon. It was a tough call as I was just four weeks away from the finale and could have been a strong contender”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan To Re-Enter The House Soon? Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta Make Their Entry

When asked to him if there is any possibility for him to re-enter the house. He said that he may come back for his fans. "My primary responsibility now is to go back and win it for them", told Eijaz.



Talking about his love for Pavitra Punia, Eijaz said: “There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. Woh jis tarah se dhyaan rakhti hai, saaf safaai karti hai apna samajh kar. She has been cooking for me (smiles!). My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”

He concluded: “When I met Pavi, I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it.”