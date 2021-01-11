On Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 family episode, ex-contestant Pavitra Punia entered the Bigg Boss house to meet her new love Eijaz Khan. Pavitra and Eijaz confessed their love for each other and that made Eijaz overjoyed. It was Eijaz who took the first step forward to propose her. The housemates couldn’t stop gushing over them. On their relationship, ETimes recently spoke to Eijaz’s brother Imran to ask his view on the same. Imran praised Pavitra for the way she supported his brother inside the Bigg Boss house and expressed gratitude for the same. He also said that his family will respect their decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms Wedding With Aly Goni After Getting Evicted, Says 'My Parents Are Okay With it'

While speaking to ETimes, Imran said: "It was nice to see that Pavitra was supporting him in the house. We are grateful for it. But at the end of the day what they do outside the house and what decision he takes in his personal life are his and we will respect that. Whatever decision he takes in his personal life and whatever makes him happy we will always respect."

When asked about Eijaz's confession of being molested in the BB house, Imran said: "It's always painful to watch somebody we love in pain. I found a very brave Eijaz Khan at that moment. He was brave enough to share his experience with the world and I think his voice will help other people who have gone through something similar to stand up and speak for themselves. I felt it was very brave of him to do something like that. I am very proud of Eijaz. And when I told him during the meeting that our father is proud of him, for him everything was alright."

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan exchanged some virtual hugs and kissed through the glass.