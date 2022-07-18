Bhupinder Singh Dies: Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday at 7:45 pm in Criticare hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. He was 82. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhupinder’s wife Mitali said, “He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment.’’Also Read - Bhupinder Singh, Legendary Bollywood Singer, Dies In Mumbai

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others.

Here we have listed some of the most iconic songs of the legendary singer:

Dil Dhoondta Hai



Naam Ghum Jayega

Huzur Iss Kadar Bhi Na Itrake Chaliye

Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein

Beeti Na Bitai Raina

Bhupinder started his career with All India Radio and was also associated with the Delhi Doordarshan Center. It was in 1962, when legendary music director Madan Mohan heard Bhupinder play the guitar at a party and called him to Mumbai.

Madan offered him the song “Hoke Majboor” in the film Haqeeqat, which he sang with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey. Khayyam then gave him the solo song “Rut Jawan Jawan” in the film Aakhri Khat.