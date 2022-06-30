Arjun Kapoor Credits Trolls For His Body Transformation: Arjun Kapoor is back in action with his first release of 2022, Ek Villain 2. Ek Villain 2 trailer that released today shows Arjun’s remarkable body transformation as he once battled obesity and won over it. Arjun is being praised by audiences and his fans who have been congratulating him for his weight loss and dedication to stay on the fitness wagon. Arjun, in one of the action sequences from the trailer catches a brutal punch by John Abraham and the scene has resonated with the netizens who drew parallels of Arjun’s dialogue from his real life. Arjun says to John, “Maar De Par Mein Uthta Rahunga Akhri Saans Tak (Kill me, but I’ll keep bouncing back till my last breadth).” People have pointed out how trolls once tried to put him down but Arjun has always found the strength to come back stronger!Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham-Disha Patani go Steamy, Arjun Kapoor Flaunts Chiselled Body - Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor Thanks His Haters

Arjun Kapoor Thanks His Haters

Arjun said, “I’m thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I’m proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I’m proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority.” He further added, “It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn’t know what I was going through. I didn’t reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I’m proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up About His Look in Pathaan, Reveals The Weirdest Thing

Arjun has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2 which also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in key roles. Arjun has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.



