Filmmaker Mohit Suri is currently working on his next film – Ek Villain 2 which is the second film in the popular Villain franchise. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead, the film was scheduled to go on the floors in July but considering the current times of coronavirus lockdown, nothing is yet finalised about starting the shoot. However, what might interest the fans of the franchise is this new detail about the film that Mumbai Mirror has reported. The daily has earlier revealed that Suri is thinking of turning the franchise into a Villain-universe. And now, the director is reportedly writing a new character who will be introduced at the end of the film like how it happens in cop-universe made by Rohit Shetty and the ever-so-famous superhero franchise. Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mohit Suri Work From Home on Video Calls to Shape up Actor's 'Villainous' Character

The daily quoted a source close to the film saying Suri is keen on exploring the ‘dark side of human behaviour’ and is creating a franchise of baddies. All the characters in his film have grey undertones and the addition of this new villain that would tease the audience about the third film in the franchise would be an interesting idea. Also Read - Ek Villain 2 Cast: Mohit Suri Ropes in Tara Sutaria Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur After Having Disha Patani Opposite John Abraham

The director is utilising his lockdown days at home to build the character sketch of this new villain who has to be more merciless and bigger than the present ones. The source added, “He is also contemplating changing the title from Ek Villain 2 to Do Villain.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 2: Disha Patani to Romance John Abraham And Not Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2?

Earlier, in the first Villain film, Riteish Deshmukh played the role of a serial killer who murders women while Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor played a much-in-love couple. The film was a success at the Box Office.