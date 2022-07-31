Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 2: John Abraham-Disha Patani starrer mystery-actioner Ek Villain Returns garnered Rs 7 Crore on its opening day. The Mohit Suri directorial co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles witnessed a marginal growth in its earnings as it collected around Rs 7.5 Crore on Saturday as per trade sources. Ek Villain Returns has grossed Rs 14.5 Crore at the domestic box office according to trade experts. Ek Villlain, the film’s prequel starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh made a whopping Rs 16.5 Crore on its first day itself. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s overall collections on his Instagram handle. Ek Villain had opened in 2539 screens. As per a Box Office India report, Ek Villain had the seventh biggest first day collection of 2014.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: 'I Choose Films That Connect With The Youth And Masses,' Says Arjun Kapoor

Ek Villain Returns Witnesses a Drop in UP

#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2… Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 7.05 Crore, Sat 7.47 Crore. Total: ₹ 14.52 Crore. #India biz." According to a Box Office India report, "There was no growth but the numbers remain decent. The business at multiplexes went up around 10% but a drop in collections in UP meant the overall growth was limited. The film had actually seen a good opening in UP which was better than Jugjugg Jeeyo and on par with Shamshera so it was always likely the collections were going to go down there . The figures in Delhi / UP still remain good despite this drop in UP on day 2."

The BOI report further states, “The two day numbers of the film are almost 13.75 Crore nett and it is going to come out with a decent weekend as Sunday should some growth due to mass pockets. Obviously a better jump in multiplexes would have been a plus for the film but this type of content does sometimes struggle to push up in multiplexes on Saturday as its for the youth only.”

Check out the domestic collections of Ek Villain Returns:

Friday – Rs 6.75 Crore approx.

Saturday – Rs 7 Crore approx.

Total – Rs 13.75 Crore approx.

Ek Villain Returns Performs Well Overseas

Ek Villain Returns has also faired decently well at the overseas as well. As per a BOI report, “Ek Villain Returns has surprisingly done very well Overseas as it clocked up around $325k plus on its first day including some business in Gulf from Thursday where it released early although the weekend there has now shifted to Fri to Sunday unlike before when it was Thursday to Saturday. Obviously these are not huge numbers but they are very good for this film as nothing much was expected from Overseas and in United Kingdom it collected £40k on day one which was better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at £37k and almost as good as Jugjugg Jeeyo at £48k. There were also good numbers coming for the film in the rest of the circuits as well and it remains to be seen where it goes but if this film got $1 million in overseas it would have been good but now that looks easily done in under a week.”

Check out the domestic collections of Ek Villain Returns:

United Kingdom – £40k

US / Canda – $95k

Gulf – $120k (Thursday release)

Australia – A$28k