Ek Villain Returns Box-Office Collection: Multi-starrer film Ek Villain Returns, with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, that received a mixed review from critics got an average start the ticket window. On the first day of its release, Ek Villain Returns raked in Rs 7.05 crores, which is less that last week’s release Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor that tanked at the BO. Yashraj Films’ Shamshera had collected Rs 10.25 crore on the opening day. The film had clocked in an advance of an estimated Rs 1.50 crore nett since bookings opened on Wednesday afternoon.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Review: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor Starrer is Criminally Underrated And Misogynistic

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film reaps the benefit of franchise factor, and had a better opening at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres. He added that the movie need to gather momentum on Saturday and Sunday for a strong box-office number.

#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres… Metros – especially national chains – need to gather momentum… Day 2 and 3 crucial… Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YeVUW1jyCV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2022

Ek Villain Returns helmed by Mohit Suri is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and the first part was a blockbuster at box-office with earnings of over Rs 100 crore.