Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, whose basking on the response he has been receiving for his recent release Ek Villain Returns, feels validated and overwhelmed. Arjun feels confident that the film will remain consistent with the way it has started off at the box office. The actor admits that it's a proud moment for him to be able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters. Arjun states that he has always tried to be a part of films that connect with the youth. The actor is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with Ek Villain Returns. Arjun's biggest opener is Gunday at 16.12 Crore, 2 States opened to 12.42 Crore and Half Girlfriend opened to 10.27 Crore. With Ek Villain Returns, Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with 7.05 Crore.

Arjun is Proud of Ek Villain Returns

Arjun says, "The fact that Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy Ek Villain Returns. I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come." He further adds, "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough. Im glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now."

Arjun also has an interesting line-up of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer.