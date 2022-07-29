Ek Villain Returns Review: Last Tango in Paris, 50 Shades of Grey, Kabir Singh – what do these movies have in common? Well, they’re some of the most misogynistic movies of all time, plain and simple. Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, Malang – what do these movies have in common? To put it plainly again, they’re some of the most underrated movies ever in Bollywood, helmed by the criminally underrated Mohit Suri.Also Read - IK Villain Returns Public Review: Netizens Call It Unexpected Psychological Thriller, Hit Or Flop? Watch Video To Find Out

How then did Mr. Suri have such a drastic fall and what went so terribly wrong with his usually acute sense of filmmaking to churn out such a horrible joke of a film like the John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer, Ek Villain Returns, which would’ve been hilarious given how ridiculously bad it is, but can’t even achieve that status due to how unbearably misogynist it is. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Pose With Fans In This VIRAL PIC From Sets Of 'Pathaan' In Spain

What is it About?

Rich brat Gautam (Arjun Kapoor) tricks struggling singer Aarvi (Tara Sutaria) into falling for him to exact revenge for a viral prank, only to later have a change of heart, but things turn sideways when Bhairav (John Abraham) and Rasika (Disha Patani) enter the fray. Also Read - Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Part Ways? Here's What we Know

What’s hot?

Two dialogues, one by Bhairav’s father (Bharat Dabholkar) and the other by Bhairav later on hit the mark. A mid-credits scenes also opens interesting and hopefully much better possibilities for the future.

Verdict

In a country, where women are victims of acid attacks just for rejecting a guy; Ek Villain Returns makes things problematic to a whole different level. Even legendary filmmakers have had missteps, and it would’ve been perfectly fine merely for Mohit Suri to simply make a hilariously bad movie, rather than make such a toxically bad one. I’m going with 1 out of 5 stars. Rating: 1 Star

