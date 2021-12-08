Mumbai: Amid the ongoing wedding madness and celebrations of Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan, fans have been imagining how the two successful actors managed to keep their relationship since so long. They never confirmed their relationship and neither did they posted their pics together on social media. Now, the two are getting married in a complete hush-hush manner. However, fans digged at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram and found a post for wife Katrina Kaif that hinted about their relationship. Ahead of the VicKat wedding, we found out the first-ever post that the Uri actor had posted about his love of his life.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Leaks Online, RSVP Sunny Kaushal | See Viral Card

In October 2019, Vicky took to his Instagram to congratulate Katrina for her dream of becoming an entrepreneur with Kay Beauty. Vicky's post was dedicated towards Katrina that read, "Congratulations @katrinakaif and all the very best for @kaybykatrina… Shine On! #ItsKayToBeYou (sic)." It grabbed all the eyeballs then!

In the fun segment of Koffee With Karan where Vicky Kaushal literally 'fell flat' when Karan Johar said that Katrina feels they would be great together? Since then they were seeing each other.