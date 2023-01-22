Ekta Kapoor And Dibakar Banerjee Bring Surprises On Bigg Boss 16

Home

In tonight’s episode, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee grace the house as special guests to announce their upcoming movie LSD 2.

Bigg Boss 16: The competition has intensified among the housemates of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’, who are counting the days to the grand finale. Dabangg host Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ brings reality checks in the midst of all this anticipation and dread. In tonight’s episode, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee grace the house as special guests to announce their upcoming movie LSD 2 and revealed that it will be an anthology of three different yet connected stories.

The guests are on a quest to find a fresh face for their upcoming project. The auditions for it are carried out by contestants who were given a script from COLORS’ cult shows and Ekta Kapoor’s film ‘Dream Girl’. In a pair of two, the housemates had to recreate the scenes and perform in front of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee. Find out which housemate will impress our guests and seize the chance to work on their upcoming movie.

After the fun and banter, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ gets serious with the threat of eviction. Salman Khan, the Dabang host, states that the housemates will unanimously decide who will bid farewell to the show. In an unexpected move, the master of the house directed the housemates to vote a nominated contestant out of the house based on their contribution to the show. Therefore, the choice of who will be evicted is entirely up to the housemates.

Who will be saved and who will be evicted? Find out tonight.